I Prefer Animals

I prefer animals

over humans because

humans give me a

reason to dislike them,

while animals always

give me a reason

to love them.

...Anonymous



Though frowned upon, I do enjoy buying carrots, grapes and apples to feed the mule deer on Catalina. The fawns with their spots are so cute. The doe have ribs that show and some have mange. But they are sweet and friendly. It feeds my soul as well as theirs.