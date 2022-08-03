Previous
Beach Day by gardenfolk
Photo 2013

Beach Day

Sometimes you
just need a
beach day.
...Author Unknown

Crescent Beach is made up of three small white sand beaches near the harbor - South Beach, Middle Beach and Step Beach.

South Beach is just to the right of the Green Pleasure Pier. It is close to food, shopping, restrooms and lots of activity. Lifeguards during the summer months makes South Beach a great family experience. Colorful with all the umbrellas and summertime crowds. I did not join in at this time of day.

Barges of white sand are delivered to the island at a cost of $30,000.

https://theatlasheart.com/beaches-on-catalina-island/
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Gillian Brown
Colourful.
August 2nd, 2022  
