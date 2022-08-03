beach day.

Sometimes youjust need abeach day....Author UnknownCrescent Beach is made up of three small white sand beaches near the harbor - South Beach, Middle Beach and Step Beach.South Beach is just to the right of the Green Pleasure Pier. It is close to food, shopping, restrooms and lots of activity. Lifeguards during the summer months makes South Beach a great family experience. Colorful with all the umbrellas and summertime crowds. I did not join in at this time of day.Barges of white sand are delivered to the island at a cost of $30,000.