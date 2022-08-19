Sign up
Photo 2029
A Reflection
Life is only
a reflection
of what we
allow ourselves to see.
...Trudy Symeonakis Vesotsky
What kind of lens are you seeing life through? Is it the lens of love?
Katniss was outside the door looking at me.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
0
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2029
photos
206
followers
98
following
17th August 2022 10:39pm
eyes
,
cat
,
kitty
,
fur
,
katniss
,
cherry-mat
