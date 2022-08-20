Sign up
Photo 2030
At the End of the Day
The people who are
still with you
at the end of the day
are the ones worth keeping.
...Anurag Prakash Ray
This was a beautiful sunset taken in Truckee, CA. I love a cloud filled colorful sunset!
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2022 8:22pm
tree
sky
sunset
colorful
silhouettes
truckee
Diana
ace
Love the quote and this gorgeous sky!
August 20th, 2022
