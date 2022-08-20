Previous
At the End of the Day by gardenfolk
Photo 2030

At the End of the Day

The people who are
still with you
at the end of the day
are the ones worth keeping.
...Anurag Prakash Ray

This was a beautiful sunset taken in Truckee, CA. I love a cloud filled colorful sunset!
Diana ace
Love the quote and this gorgeous sky!
August 20th, 2022  
