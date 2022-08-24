Sign up
Photo 2034
The Whole World is a Garden
If you look the right way,
you can see that
the whole world is a garden.
...Frances Hodgson Burnett
Our front yard crape myrtle is in bloom...
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2035
photos
205
followers
98
following
8
1
8
Comments
1
Public
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
9th August 2022 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
blooming
,
picket-fence
,
crape-myrtle
,
portrait-setting
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That ai a stunning tree.
August 23rd, 2022
