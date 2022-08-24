Previous
The Whole World is a Garden by gardenfolk
If you look the right way,
you can see that
the whole world is a garden.
...Frances Hodgson Burnett

Our front yard crape myrtle is in bloom...
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Esther Rosenberg ace
That ai a stunning tree.
August 23rd, 2022  
