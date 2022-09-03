Sign up
Photo 2044
Dance With the Clouds
Dance with the clouds.
...Adrienne Posey
Anther capture of a cumulonimbus cloud over the Sierra.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2022 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
california
,
sierra
,
cumulonimbus-cloud
Joan Robillard
ace
Stunning
September 3rd, 2022
