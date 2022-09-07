Animals Are My Friends

Animals are my friends

and I don’t eat my friends.

…George Bernard Shaw



This deer in Catalina was so sweet to me. After I left carrots, sliced apples and purple grapes for several deer, this one jumped two fences to come up to me, as if to thank me. Then it followed me a bit when I walked back to town. I think it wanted to come home with me. I would, if I could.



I have not eaten meat since 1992 when I decided to be a vegetarian. About ten years ago I added fish back in my diet but I will never eat meat again. I can’t. Animals are my friends.



It reached 117 degrees yesterday…yikes! I am so tired of high temps over 100 degrees, day after day!



had to take my laptop to the computer store because the external hard drive was not working correctly. I just got a phone call that they need to keep it longer because the backup failed. So I am posting from my iPhone.