Animals Are My Friends by gardenfolk
Photo 2048

Animals Are My Friends

Animals are my friends
and I don’t eat my friends.
…George Bernard Shaw

This deer in Catalina was so sweet to me. After I left carrots, sliced apples and purple grapes for several deer, this one jumped two fences to come up to me, as if to thank me. Then it followed me a bit when I walked back to town. I think it wanted to come home with me. I would, if I could.

I have not eaten meat since 1992 when I decided to be a vegetarian. About ten years ago I added fish back in my diet but I will never eat meat again. I can’t. Animals are my friends.

It reached 117 degrees yesterday…yikes! I am so tired of high temps over 100 degrees, day after day!

had to take my laptop to the computer store because the external hard drive was not working correctly. I just got a phone call that they need to keep it longer because the backup failed. So I am posting from my iPhone.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely close-up great detail and clarity and eye light ! This one hoped for extra food bits for sure ! Sorry re your laptop ! hope it will be repaired soon !
September 7th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Love the blue in his eye
September 7th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
What a beautiful, absolutely wonderful photo! I wouldn't doubt any of this marvelous story; I know they must adore you and your freely-given gifts!
September 7th, 2022  
