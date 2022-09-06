Sign up
Photo 2047
Where Lemonade is Made
We are living in a world today
where lemonade is made
from artificial flavors & furniture polish
is made from real lemons.
...Alfred E. Newman
Our Meyer lemon tree has quite a few lemons this year. However, they will not be ready until January 2023. That is why they are still green instead of yellow.
https://www.thespruceeats.com/all-about-meyer-lemons-2216552
https://greatist.com/eat/what-is-the-difference-between-meyer-lemons-and-regular-lemons
https://uscitrus.com/blogs/citrus-delight-blog/meyer-lemon-vs-regular-lemon-whats-the-difference
6th September 2022
iPhone 12 Pro Max
1st September 2022 5:44pm
Tags
green
leaves
shadows
lemons
meyer-lemon-tree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful , so given time they will ripen and turn yellow !! Great bokeh in the background !
September 6th, 2022
