Previous
Next
Where Lemonade is Made by gardenfolk
Photo 2047

Where Lemonade is Made

We are living in a world today
where lemonade is made
from artificial flavors & furniture polish
is made from real lemons.
...Alfred E. Newman

Our Meyer lemon tree has quite a few lemons this year. However, they will not be ready until January 2023. That is why they are still green instead of yellow.

https://www.thespruceeats.com/all-about-meyer-lemons-2216552

https://greatist.com/eat/what-is-the-difference-between-meyer-lemons-and-regular-lemons

https://uscitrus.com/blogs/citrus-delight-blog/meyer-lemon-vs-regular-lemon-whats-the-difference
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
560% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful , so given time they will ripen and turn yellow !! Great bokeh in the background !
September 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise