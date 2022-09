A Little Tranquil Lake

A little tranquil lake

is more significant

to my life than any

big city in the world.

...Munia Khan



A beautiful day at Fallen Leaf Lake. I wish I was still there instead of in the heat of the Sacramento valley. Today and Tuesday is suppose to be 113 degrees, after five days already over 100 degrees....and five more to come after that...it's a heat wave!