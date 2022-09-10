Previous
Next
Rock the Boat by gardenfolk
Photo 2051

Rock the Boat

Don’t be afraid to
rock the boat
once in awhile.
If someone falls out
then obviously they
weren’t meant to be
in your boat in
the first place.
…Author Unknown

I liked this boat house on Fallen Leaf Lake with its windows and blue shutters.

Still posting from my iPhone. My laptop is waiting for a new battery at the computer store.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
561% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise