Photo 2051
Rock the Boat
Don’t be afraid to
rock the boat
once in awhile.
If someone falls out
then obviously they
weren’t meant to be
in your boat in
the first place.
…Author Unknown
I liked this boat house on Fallen Leaf Lake with its windows and blue shutters.
Still posting from my iPhone. My laptop is waiting for a new battery at the computer store.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
29th August 2022 3:38pm
trees
,
tahoe
,
boathouse
,
fallen-leaf-lake
