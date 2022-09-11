Previous
I Wanted a Decorative Pot by gardenfolk
Photo 2052

I Wanted a Decorative Pot

I wanted a decorative pot
to keep my garden hose in.
…Gina Barberi

Katniss said NO. She will snuggle in the hose and guard it instead. Nice on Black.

Still posting from my iPhone as my laptop is waiting for a new battery.
11th September 2022

Photo Details

Diana ace
So typical cat, love her gorgeous fur!
September 11th, 2022  
