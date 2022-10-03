Sign up
Photo 2074
The Trenches
It's easy to
lose sight of
the ultimate goal
when you're in
the trenches.
...Tony Dungy
Katniss likes to hide out and wait for Peanut Butter, the neighbor cat, to invade her yard. Sometimes she just watches him and sometimes she chases him off.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
0
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
7th September 2021 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eyes
,
cat
,
kitty
,
waiting
,
fur
,
trench
,
katniss
