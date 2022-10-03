Previous
The Trenches by gardenfolk
Photo 2074

The Trenches

It's easy to
lose sight of
the ultimate goal
when you're in
the trenches.
...Tony Dungy

Katniss likes to hide out and wait for Peanut Butter, the neighbor cat, to invade her yard. Sometimes she just watches him and sometimes she chases him off.
