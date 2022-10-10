Previous
The Moon Is Magic by gardenfolk
Photo 2080

The Moon Is Magic

The moon is magic
for the soul and
light for the senses.
...Author Unknown

This was taken the day before October's full moon called the Hunter's Moon, Blood Moon or Sanguine Moon. It was so big, bright and low in the horizon.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Dawn ace
Beautiful fav
October 12th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
very nice capture
October 12th, 2022  
