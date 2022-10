To Flow Beautifully Through It All

The strength and flexibility of

palm trees is scared inspiration

to flow beautifully through it all

and still remain gracefully standing.

...Author Unknown



I have lived in California my whole life and grew up with a palm tree in front of our home. They lined both sides of the street so I have always thought of palm trees as home. I spotted these palms with a glowing sunset behind them after going to dinner on Sunday.