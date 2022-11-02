Previous
Keep Your Fork, There's Pie! by gardenfolk
Photo 2104

...Anonymous

I came across this pie in our freezer in the garage. We bought TWO pies when we were at the Pear Fair in July. I completely forgot about the second one but think I will defrost it for Thanksgiving. Pear pie is oh so delicious!
