like good food.

Nothing bringspeople togetherlike good food....Author UnknownHere is a collage that I never posted from a visit to the Pear Fair. You can see the inside of the pear pie. Yum!The Pear Fair is a celebration of the annual Bartlett Pear Harvest in the picturesque Sacramento River Delta region of California on the last Sunday of July.The original pear pies are baked by the Walnut Grove PTA as a school fundraiser. They bake 750-1000 pies and are sold out within the first few hours of the fair! We always come home with two pear pies and fresh pears.