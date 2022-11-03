Previous
Nothing brings
people together
like good food.
...Author Unknown

Here is a collage that I never posted from a visit to the Pear Fair. You can see the inside of the pear pie. Yum!

The Pear Fair is a celebration of the annual Bartlett Pear Harvest in the picturesque Sacramento River Delta region of California on the last Sunday of July.

The original pear pies are baked by the Walnut Grove PTA as a school fundraiser. They bake 750-1000 pies and are sold out within the first few hours of the fair! We always come home with two pear pies and fresh pears.

https://blogs.chapman.edu/huell-howser-archives/2008/01/13/pear-fair-californias-gold-10014/
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

