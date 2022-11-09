Previous
Next
Ugly Ducklings by gardenfolk
Photo 2111

Ugly Ducklings

There are no
ugly ducklings.
...Loretta Young

I have never seen this variety of duck before. It has unique markings: red facial warty bumps, patches of white, black feathers with multi colored gloss and a long tail. After research, I decided it is a Muscovy duck.

https://www.audubon.org/field-guide/bird/muscovy-duck
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
578% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A lovely shot of this not so ugly beauty, we have them here too.
November 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise