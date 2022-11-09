Sign up
Photo 2111
Ugly Ducklings
There are no
ugly ducklings.
...Loretta Young
I have never seen this variety of duck before. It has unique markings: red facial warty bumps, patches of white, black feathers with multi colored gloss and a long tail. After research, I decided it is a Muscovy duck.
https://www.audubon.org/field-guide/bird/muscovy-duck
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Diana
ace
A lovely shot of this not so ugly beauty, we have them here too.
November 9th, 2022
