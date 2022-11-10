those which he has.

He is a wise manwho does not grievefor the thingswhich he has not,but rejoices forthose which he has....EpictetusThese are the two maple trees in the front of our home. We got them for free about 24 years ago from the Sacramento Tree Foundation. They give out free shade trees to help cool homes naturally and to beautify the neighborhood. Trees store carbon to clean the air we breathe and produce oxygen to improve our health.You can request the type of trees you want. We asked for red maples but that isn't what we got. They might be silver maples. They are huge, healthy and have been great shade trees...but not red.Luckily, a neighbor behind us has red maples for us to see and enjoy in the fall.