Photo 2113
America's Veterans
The willingness of
America's veterans
to sacrifice for our country
has earned them our
lasting gratitude.
...Jeff Miller
For those who celebrate Veterans Day and honor the many sacrifices made for our country. Thank you.
I took this at the baseball field where my grandson had his final game...until the spring.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
american-flag
,
veterans-day
,
california-republic-flag
