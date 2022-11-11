Previous
Next
America's Veterans by gardenfolk
Photo 2113

America's Veterans

The willingness of
America's veterans
to sacrifice for our country
has earned them our
lasting gratitude.
...Jeff Miller

For those who celebrate Veterans Day and honor the many sacrifices made for our country. Thank you.

I took this at the baseball field where my grandson had his final game...until the spring.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
579% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise