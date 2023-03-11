Previous
Seems as if Giving Off Light by gardenfolk
Seems as if Giving Off Light

A hibiscus in full bloom
seems as if giving off light.
It has a luminous quality
that calls out to you.
...Wangari Maathai

The hibiscus is known as "the flower of one thousand and one nights." A beautiful flower with its large, eye catching petals.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
( I will be going private on 1-8-23 so I can catch up as well as work on other projects. I will miss everyone....
