Photo 2261
Seems as if Giving Off Light
A hibiscus in full bloom
seems as if giving off light.
It has a luminous quality
that calls out to you.
...Wangari Maathai
The hibiscus is known as "the flower of one thousand and one nights." A beautiful flower with its large, eye catching petals.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
@gardenfolk
( I will be going private on 1-8-23 so I can catch up as well as work on other projects. I will miss everyone....


1

365

iPhone 12 Pro Max

19th February 2023 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All

Public
Flashback
View

flower
,
pink
,
bloom
,
hibiscus
,
florida
