In the Ocean by gardenfolk
Photo 2262

In the Ocean

I dropped a tear
in the ocean.
The day you find it
is the day I will
stop missing you.
...Author Unknown

The water was so clear. I liked the patterns left in the sand.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
( I will be going private on 1-8-23 so I can catch up as well as work on other projects. I will miss everyone....
Photo Details

