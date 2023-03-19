Previous
Sunset is Always Wiser by gardenfolk
Sunset is Always Wiser

Sunset is always wiser
than sunrise because
sunset has added the
experience of an
entire day to his soul.
...Mehmet Murat ildan

It is so pretty to be at the beach by yourself while enjoying the colorful sky in peace. A gorgeous place to take a walk. Nice on black.
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful windswept clouds
March 22nd, 2023  
