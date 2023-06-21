Sign up
Photo 2362
Photo 2362
There is Always the Garden
When the world wearies
and society fails to satisfy,
there is always the garden.
...Minnie Aumonier
Keukenhof...the Garden of Europe.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
3
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Views
11
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
5th May 2023 12:10pm
Public
purple
,
yellow
,
tulips
,
holland
,
keukenhof
,
pink-bush
Maggiemae
ace
I beautiful corner of this magnificent garden!
June 20th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful!
June 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
Gorgeous colours
June 20th, 2023
