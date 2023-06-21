Previous
There is Always the Garden by gardenfolk
There is Always the Garden

When the world wearies
and society fails to satisfy,
there is always the garden.
...Minnie Aumonier

Keukenhof...the Garden of Europe.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Maggiemae ace
I beautiful corner of this magnificent garden!
June 20th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
June 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
Gorgeous colours
June 20th, 2023  
