Photo 2364
It is a Journey
A garden is
not a place.
It is a journey.
...Monty Don
When I look back at my Keukenhof photos, I want to go back again. It is such a lovely place. All this work and it is only open for 6 weeks every year.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
1
3
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Views
17
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
5th May 2023 11:28am
reflections
water
daffodils
color
trees
tulips
lilies
holland
hyacinth
keukenhof
Corinne C
ace
This is a stunning garden
June 21st, 2023
