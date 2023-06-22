Previous
It is a Journey

A garden is
not a place.
It is a journey.
...Monty Don

When I look back at my Keukenhof photos, I want to go back again. It is such a lovely place. All this work and it is only open for 6 weeks every year.
22nd June 2023

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
Corinne C ace
This is a stunning garden
June 21st, 2023  
