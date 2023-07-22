Previous
Next
Hot and Listless by gardenfolk
Photo 2377

Hot and Listless

Then came July
like three o'clock
in the afternoon,
hot and listless
and miserable.
...Allie Ray

Poor Stumpy the squirrel was so hot! It was 104 degrees.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
653% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise