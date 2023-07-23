Previous
Next
Here I Am by gardenfolk
Photo 2393

Here I Am

Here I am.
Now what are your
other two wishes?
...Sherrilyn Kenyon


2. World Peace 3. Friendly Aliens

Since Sophie has turned 16, she is still doing pretty good. She is moving well, eating well, sleeping well and being just as cute as ever. I am grateful for every extra day.





23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
663% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous little Sophie! ❤️
August 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise