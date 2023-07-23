Sign up
Photo 2393
Here I Am
Here I am.
Now what are your
other two wishes?
...Sherrilyn Kenyon
2. World Peace 3. Friendly Aliens
Since Sophie has turned 16, she is still doing pretty good. She is moving well, eating well, sleeping well and being just as cute as ever. I am grateful for every extra day.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
1
1
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
Tags
doorway
,
sophie-belle
,
making-an-entrance
Pam Knowler
ace
Gorgeous little Sophie! ❤️
August 23rd, 2023
