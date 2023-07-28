Previous
Next
Nova by gardenfolk
Photo 2380

Nova

All dogs are
therapy dogs,
the majority of them
are just freelancing.
...Anonymous

Nova is all grown up. She is now 2 years old and weighs 95 pounds. She is my son's family dog. Nova is a brown eyed girl and has a very sweet personality.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise