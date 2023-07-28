Sign up
Photo 2380
Nova
Nova
All dogs are
therapy dogs,
the majority of them
are just freelancing.
...Anonymous
Nova is all grown up. She is now 2 years old and weighs 95 pounds. She is my son's family dog. Nova is a brown eyed girl and has a very sweet personality.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
long-hair
,
nova
,
german-shepherd
365 Project
close