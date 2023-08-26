Previous
My Eyes Started Raining by gardenfolk
Photo 2429

My Eyes Started Raining

Yesterday
I inhaled a cloud
and immediately
my eyes started raining.
...Jarod Kintz

This is a cumulonimbus cloud above Fallen Leaf Lake. It was so fantastic I couldn't stop staring at it.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cumulonimbus_calvushttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cumulonimbus_calvus

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fallen_Leaf_Lake
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
665% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
August 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise