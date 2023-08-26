Sign up
Photo 2429
My Eyes Started Raining
Yesterday
I inhaled a cloud
and immediately
my eyes started raining.
...Jarod Kintz
This is a cumulonimbus cloud above Fallen Leaf Lake. It was so fantastic I couldn't stop staring at it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cumulonimbus_calvushttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cumulonimbus_calvus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fallen_Leaf_Lake
26th August 2023
CC Folk
Tags
sky
,
mountain
,
blue
,
trees
,
fallen-leaf-lake
,
cumulonimbus-cloud
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
August 25th, 2023
