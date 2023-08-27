Previous
Just Have to Pause by gardenfolk
Photo 2430

Just Have to Pause

Sometimes you
just have to pause
and be grateful.
...Author Unknown

Looking at sunset under the branch of our back
yard tree...nice on black.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 28th, 2023  
