Previous
Photo 2432
No, Please Go On
No, please go on.
I find your tale
absolutely enthralling.
...Anonymous
I think Katniss has been upside down more than right side up lately. She must like the view that way. Nice on Black.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
2nd July 2020 1:02am
Tags
upside-down
,
lighting
,
fur
,
resting
,
mat
,
american-flag
,
katniss
,
portrait-setting
