Yesterday a child came out to wander
Caught a dragon fly inside a jar
Fearful when the sky was full of thunder
And tearful at the falling of a star
And the seasons, they go round and round
And the painted ponies go up and down
We're captive on the carousel of time
We can't return, we can only look
Behind from where we came
And go round and round and round
in the circle game.
...Joni Mitchell
Happy 40th birthday to my son! Where has the time gone?
He is out of town taking a class for work so I hope he has a good day. There are apple doughnuts waiting for him when he gets back tomorrow night...and it will be his wife's birthday tomorrow!