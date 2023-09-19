Yesterday a child came out to wander

Yesterday a child came out to wanderCaught a dragon fly inside a jarFearful when the sky was full of thunderAnd tearful at the falling of a starAnd the seasons, they go round and roundAnd the painted ponies go up and downWe're captive on the carousel of timeWe can't return, we can only lookBehind from where we cameAnd go round and round and roundin the circle game....Joni MitchellHappy 40th birthday to my son! Where has the time gone?He is out of town taking a class for work so I hope he has a good day. There are apple doughnuts waiting for him when he gets back tomorrow night...and it will be his wife's birthday tomorrow!