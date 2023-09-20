Mourning Dove is the Bird of Peace

Mourning dove is the bird of peace,

representing tranquility and healing.

A symbol of hope and faithfulness,

the morning dove reminds us that

love will always overcome the storms of life.

...Abimbola Joseph



We have several mourning doves that I like to feed in our backyard. I like their calls and how their wings make a flutter sound when they fly away. We have about 6-8 couples that visit daily. I tell Katniss to let them be.



The mourning dove is a highly gregarious bird that when in large flocks can be heard making a constant cooing sound. This is a very peaceful and calm species of bird.



The mourning doves are also known as the Turtle doves and they are stately birds that were once thought to bring good luck. They are monogamous so the sight of a turtle dove brings an image of eternal love to your mind.



