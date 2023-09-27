Previous
Trees Are Necessities by gardenfolk
Photo 2461

Trees Are Necessities

Gold is a luxury.
Trees are necessities.
Men can live and
thrive without gold,
but we cannot
survive without trees.
…Paul Bamikole

I like this sidewalk path beneath the canopy of trees.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
674% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise