One Tent Away

Our family is just

one tent away

from a full blown circus.

...Author Unknown



The weekend was busy again with the 3 grand boys sports schedule. A soccer match every Saturday and two baseball games on Sunday. Thank goodness, we don't have to go to the 6 practice sessions during the week as well.



This week there are baseball games on Tuesday and Thursday, plus an orchestra concert on Thursday. Then, the weekend schedule starts over.



Everyone is super busy as my daughter in law starts a long term substitute teaching assignment until the end of the year, my son is busy at work plus finishing up a leadership class and presentation final and my husband has been working 7 days a week.



I am going to get an x-ray for my right knee as it feels very stiff and achy. Aleve, pain gel and ice helps but so far the pain has not gone away. I am thinking I might need a cortisone shot to find relief before I leave on a trip soon.