Negotiating With a Cat by gardenfolk
is a complete waste of time.
...Anonymous

Katniss is so smart. I stopped by the house to take her to the vet to pick up heart worm medication (Revolution Plus). I looked all over the house and could not find her anywhere! So, I went with just Sophie and got her heart worm medication (Revolution). It was $199 for a 6 month supply and a heart worm test.

As soon as I returned, Katniss appeared from somewhere! Actually, I am glad she was hiding when I found out it would be $340 for a one year supply! I am going to shop around to see if I can find it for less. Yikes!
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

