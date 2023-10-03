Negotiating With a Cat

Negotiating with a cat

is a complete waste of time.

...Anonymous



Katniss is so smart. I stopped by the house to take her to the vet to pick up heart worm medication (Revolution Plus). I looked all over the house and could not find her anywhere! So, I went with just Sophie and got her heart worm medication (Revolution). It was $199 for a 6 month supply and a heart worm test.



As soon as I returned, Katniss appeared from somewhere! Actually, I am glad she was hiding when I found out it would be $340 for a one year supply! I am going to shop around to see if I can find it for less. Yikes!