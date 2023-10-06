I am concerned for the
security our great Nation,
not so much because of
any threat from without,
but because of the insidious
forces working from within.
...Douglas MacArthur
I guess this quote is as true today as it was 75 years ago. History repeats itself.
This was General Douglas MacArthur's personal plane, a Lockheed Constellation he dubbed "Bataan." It had an extensive restoration which began in 2016 to the configuration it had between September 1950 and April 1951 as the VIP aircraft the U.S. Air Force assigned to transport General MacArthur. It was a beautiful polished plane with a fascinating history.