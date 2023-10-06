forces working from within.

I am concerned for thesecurity our great Nation,not so much because ofany threat from without,but because of the insidiousforces working from within....Douglas MacArthurI guess this quote is as true today as it was 75 years ago. History repeats itself.This was General Douglas MacArthur's personal plane, a Lockheed Constellation he dubbed "Bataan." It had an extensive restoration which began in 2016 to the configuration it had between September 1950 and April 1951 as the VIP aircraft the U.S. Air Force assigned to transport General MacArthur. It was a beautiful polished plane with a fascinating history.For more information see below: