The One to Your Heart by gardenfolk
Photo 2479

The One to Your Heart

When you adopt
a cat
two doors open.
First the one to your home
and then
the one to your heart.
...Anonymous

When in Ohio, Sandy took me to the Kitty Brew Cat Cafe. At the cafe, you can play with kitties that are available for adoption. There were no kittens at this time but cats around 4 months age and up. Still they were cute. You could also have a snack and coffee while visiting.

I really liked the black kitty with white paws and whiskers but he/she was very shy and was hiding...it may have been a new arrival. I hope they all find good homes.

https://kittybrew.com/
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Brian ace
Meow
October 27th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic collage! Love it!
October 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 27th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is so sweet! I would love to have coffee and visit kitties!
October 27th, 2023  
carol white ace
A very sweet collage
October 27th, 2023  
Sandy Z W ace
They had 8 black cats while we were there. Tis the season, I suppose. I hope they all find good homes too. I know every time I go there's always new kitties so they must get adopted. The one on the bottom right was so funny. He loved sticking his head through the holes of the carpet.
October 27th, 2023  
