the one to your heart.

When you adopta cattwo doors open.First the one to your homeand thenthe one to your heart....AnonymousWhen in Ohio, Sandy took me to the Kitty Brew Cat Cafe. At the cafe, you can play with kitties that are available for adoption. There were no kittens at this time but cats around 4 months age and up. Still they were cute. You could also have a snack and coffee while visiting.I really liked the black kitty with white paws and whiskers but he/she was very shy and was hiding...it may have been a new arrival. I hope they all find good homes.