Meet Fiona by gardenfolk
Meet Fiona

What I like about hippos,
being the most
dangerous animal
in the world:
they're vegetarian,
not even omnivores.
They don't want to eat you.
They just hate you and I
think that is a beautiful thing.
...Author Unknown

Meet Fiona, a baby hippopotamus that was born 6 weeks premature at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2017. She is the smallest hippo ever to survive. She weighed 29 pounds and now weighs 2,000 pounds. Fiona has become an international phenomenon and a beloved symbol of hope.

I am glad I was able to see her on this trip! The hippo family were active and very cute to watch swim.

FACTS:
The name hippopotamus
means 'river horse' in Greek.

Hippos can't swim
but they can run underwater.

Most adult hippos surface
every 3-5 minutes to breathe,
even while sleeping underwater.



https://cincinnatizoo.org/fiona-the-world-famous-hippo/

https://cincinnatizoo.org/plan-your-visit/exhibits/hippo-cove/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fiona_(hippopotamus)

https://cincinnatizoo.org/the-fiona-show/
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Casablanca ace
I love this pov!
October 30th, 2023  
Sandy Z W ace
I ❤️ Fiona, Fritz, Bibi and Tucker.
October 30th, 2023  
Brian ace
Unique POV
October 30th, 2023  
