Meet Fiona

What I like about hippos,being the mostdangerous animalin the world:they're vegetarian,not even omnivores.They don't want to eat you.They just hate you and Ithink that is a beautiful thing....Author UnknownMeet Fiona, a baby hippopotamus that was born 6 weeks premature at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2017. She is the smallest hippo ever to survive. She weighed 29 pounds and now weighs 2,000 pounds. Fiona has become an international phenomenon and a beloved symbol of hope.I am glad I was able to see her on this trip! The hippo family were active and very cute to watch swim.FACTS:The name hippopotamusmeans 'river horse' in Greek.Hippos can't swimbut they can run underwater.Most adult hippos surfaceevery 3-5 minutes to breathe,even while sleeping underwater.