Fairy Tale by gardenfolk
Fairy Tale

Life itself is
the most wonderful
fairy tale.
...Hans Christian Andersen

I love these storybook and fairly tale home designs in Cincinnati. I find them quite charming and different than California architecture.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
