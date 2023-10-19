Previous
And Changing Leaves by gardenfolk
And Changing Leaves

And all the lives
we ever lived and
all the lives to be
are full of trees
and changing leaves.
...Virginia Woolf

The leaves started to change and have more color around the middle of October in Ohio. So pretty.

The trees and leaves change more in November in Sacramento, California.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leaf_peeping
19th October 2023

Diana ace
Gorgeous colours.
October 30th, 2023  
