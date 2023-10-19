Sign up
Photo 2482
And Changing Leaves
And all the lives
we ever lived and
all the lives to be
are full of trees
and changing leaves.
...Virginia Woolf
The leaves started to change and have more color around the middle of October in Ohio. So pretty.
The trees and leaves change more in November in Sacramento, California.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leaf_peeping
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
ohio
,
autumn-color
,
changing-leaves
Diana
ace
Gorgeous colours.
October 30th, 2023
