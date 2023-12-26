Previous
All Is Calm by gardenfolk
Photo 2551

All Is Calm

All is calm
All is bright
...Joseph Franz Mohr

This is another lovely Sacramento home dressed for the season. I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas Day.

I was "down for the count" this Christmas with a cold, cough and laryngitis. All I had the energy to do was watch Christmas movies with Katniss and Sophie for several days.

I have been away from my computer and 365.

26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Suzanne ace
Lovely shot. Hope you are feeling better and cheered for the New Year.
December 28th, 2023  
Brian ace
Beautiful 🙏get well soon
December 28th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Neat reflections
December 28th, 2023  
