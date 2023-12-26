Sign up
Previous
Photo 2551
All Is Calm
All is calm
All is bright
...Joseph Franz Mohr
This is another lovely Sacramento home dressed for the season. I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas Day.
I was "down for the count" this Christmas with a cold, cough and laryngitis. All I had the energy to do was watch Christmas movies with Katniss and Sophie for several days.
I have been away from my computer and 365.
Nice on Black.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
3
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
2551
photos
182
followers
103
following
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th December 2023 9:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
christmas
,
home
,
lights
,
sacramento
Suzanne
ace
Lovely shot. Hope you are feeling better and cheered for the New Year.
December 28th, 2023
Brian
ace
Beautiful 🙏get well soon
December 28th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Neat reflections
December 28th, 2023
