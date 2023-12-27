Sign up
Photo 2552
My Lemon Tree
Let us sit and
sip some tea
and talk about
my lemon tree.
…Author Unknown
These are some of my Meyer lemons. The tree has quite a few lemons this year. I thinned out some of the branches and foliage to allow more sun to shine through the tree. Meyer lemons are the best.
https://www.thespruceeats.com/all-about-meyer-lemons-2216552
https://www.bhg.com/what-is-a-meyer-lemon-7104633
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
2
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2553
photos
182
followers
103
following
699% complete
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
8th December 2023 12:35pm
Tags
meyer
,
lemons
Brian
ace
Beautiful
December 30th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade”. But I guess you have your own lemons to enjoy.
Great shot too.
December 30th, 2023
