My Lemon Tree by gardenfolk
Photo 2552

My Lemon Tree

Let us sit and
sip some tea
and talk about
my lemon tree.
…Author Unknown

These are some of my Meyer lemons. The tree has quite a few lemons this year. I thinned out some of the branches and foliage to allow more sun to shine through the tree. Meyer lemons are the best.

https://www.thespruceeats.com/all-about-meyer-lemons-2216552

https://www.bhg.com/what-is-a-meyer-lemon-7104633
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

CC Folk

Brian ace
Beautiful
December 30th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade”. But I guess you have your own lemons to enjoy.
Great shot too.
December 30th, 2023  
