Previous
Stars Shine on High by gardenfolk
Photo 2553

Stars Shine on High

Bright Christmas
stars shine on high,
golden stars in
the wintry sky.
…Marie Irish

Nice on Black.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
699% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great shot. Love the editing
December 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise