Photo 2573
All Life is Important
All life is important
no matter how small.
...Anonymous
I am still finding ladybugs in our house. I rescue them and put them outside on a plant where they belong.
I don't know how or why but I am finally getting my photos to show up on my laptop again. Yay!
17th January 2024
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
plant
,
leaves
,
ladybug
