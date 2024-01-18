Sign up
Photo 2574
Do Good and Forget
Millions of trees
in the world
are accidentally
planted by squirrels
who bury nuts,
then forget where
they hid them.
Do good and forget.
It will grow some day.
...Author Unknown
Stumpy, the squirrel, has been coming by to visit me. I think she is so cute with her "stumpy" tail.
Nice on Black.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Tags
squirrel
,
brown
,
female
,
stumpy
