Do Good and Forget by gardenfolk
Millions of trees
in the world
are accidentally
planted by squirrels
who bury nuts,
then forget where
they hid them.
Do good and forget.
It will grow some day.
...Author Unknown

Stumpy, the squirrel, has been coming by to visit me. I think she is so cute with her "stumpy" tail.

