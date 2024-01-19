Previous
Oh, To Be A Kitty

Oh, to be a kitty.
Eating, sleeping
And being pretty.
…Anonymous

Just Katniss looking pretty. Look how long her whiskers are and the layers of color in her fur! She has been very sweet to me and staying close at night in the guest room. All must be forgiven...

gardenfolk

Helene ace
such a beauty!
January 19th, 2024  
Brian ace
Gorgeous
January 19th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
January 19th, 2024  
