Photo 2575
Oh, To Be A Kitty
Oh, to be a kitty.
Eating, sleeping
And being pretty.
…Anonymous
Just Katniss looking pretty. Look how long her whiskers are and the layers of color in her fur! She has been very sweet to me and staying close at night in the guest room. All must be forgiven...
Nice on Black.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
3
2
Tags
kitty
,
whiskers
,
fur
,
markings
,
katniss
,
forehead-m
Helene
ace
such a beauty!
January 19th, 2024
Brian
ace
Gorgeous
January 19th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
January 19th, 2024
