The Sunset Outside by gardenfolk
Photo 2577

The Sunset Outside

A pessimist doesn't see
the sunset outside,
he sees the dirt on the window.
...Jim Rohn

I took this from the upstairs window. I do not know how dirty the window was. I was looking at the sunset. Nice on Black.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Lovely
January 21st, 2024  
