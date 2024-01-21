Sign up
Previous
Photo 2577
The Sunset Outside
A pessimist doesn't see
the sunset outside,
he sees the dirt on the window.
...Jim Rohn
I took this from the upstairs window. I do not know how dirty the window was. I was looking at the sunset. Nice on Black.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
1
3
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
2577
photos
184
followers
106
following
706% complete
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
18th January 2024 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
sunset
,
trees
,
silhouette
,
telephone-lines
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 21st, 2024
