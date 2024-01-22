Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2578
It's Hard Not to Look Sneaky
It's hard not to look sneaky
when you're sneaking.
...Lily Anderson
I was surprised to find this sneaky squirrel in my mourning dove planter feeder!!! It is not Stumpy as you can see from its long fluffy tail.
I have only seen this happen one other time over a year ago! I do not know how he/she did it with the baffle and away from trees. He knew he/she was guilty too!
Nice on Black.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2579
photos
184
followers
106
following
706% complete
View this month »
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
20th January 2024 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
brown
,
bush
,
sneaky
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close