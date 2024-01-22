Previous
Next
It's Hard Not to Look Sneaky by gardenfolk
Photo 2578

It's Hard Not to Look Sneaky

It's hard not to look sneaky
when you're sneaking.
...Lily Anderson

I was surprised to find this sneaky squirrel in my mourning dove planter feeder!!! It is not Stumpy as you can see from its long fluffy tail.

I have only seen this happen one other time over a year ago! I do not know how he/she did it with the baffle and away from trees. He knew he/she was guilty too!

Nice on Black.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
706% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise