It's Hard Not to Look Sneaky

when you're sneaking.

...Lily Anderson



I was surprised to find this sneaky squirrel in my mourning dove planter feeder!!! It is not Stumpy as you can see from its long fluffy tail.



I have only seen this happen one other time over a year ago! I do not know how he/she did it with the baffle and away from trees. He knew he/she was guilty too!



Nice on Black.