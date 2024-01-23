Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2579
Let It Mess Up Your Hair
Embrace the wind,
let it mess up your hair
and breathe life into your spirit.
...Author Unknown
It was blustery day on Sunday and the wind was making Sophie Belle's ear stand up. Glad she didn't blow away, being only 5 pounds. The wind also brought in more rain.
Best on Black.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2579
photos
184
followers
106
following
706% complete
View this month »
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
21st January 2024 11:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
dog
,
pajamas
,
grass
,
hair
,
schnauzer
,
sophie-belle
Joan Robillard
ace
Just too adorable
January 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close