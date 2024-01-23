Previous
Let It Mess Up Your Hair by gardenfolk
Photo 2579

Let It Mess Up Your Hair

Embrace the wind,
let it mess up your hair
and breathe life into your spirit.
...Author Unknown

It was blustery day on Sunday and the wind was making Sophie Belle's ear stand up. Glad she didn't blow away, being only 5 pounds. The wind also brought in more rain.

Joan Robillard ace
Just too adorable
January 22nd, 2024  
