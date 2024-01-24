Previous
Every Bird is Flying Alone by gardenfolk
Every Bird is Flying Alone

Though birds fly in a flock,
every birds is flying alone
but the accompany of other
birds is very precious.
This is our social life.
...Dr. Saroj Kakati

Maggiemae ace
An apt comment from Dr Kakati! We do like to go the same way as most people. Unless we are hermits of course!
January 24th, 2024  
