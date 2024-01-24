Sign up
Photo 2580
Photo 2580
Every Bird is Flying Alone
Though birds fly in a flock,
every birds is flying alone
but the accompany of other
birds is very precious.
This is our social life.
...Dr. Saroj Kakati
Nice on Black.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
birds
,
flock
Maggiemae
ace
An apt comment from Dr Kakati! We do like to go the same way as most people. Unless we are hermits of course!
January 24th, 2024
